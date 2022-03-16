News Sport Former German Football Federation president Egidius Braun dies at age of 97

Former German Football Federation president Egidius Braun dies at age of 97

DPA SPORT Published March 16,2022 Subscribe

Former German Football Federation (DFB) president Egidius Braun, who is mostly remembered for his social engagement, has died, the DFB said on Wednesday. He was 97.



Braun presided over the world's largest single sports federation 1992-2001, after 15 years as DFB treasurer.



"Today is a sad day for all footballers in Germany and Europe," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said.



"In Egidius Braun we are losing a special person who used the opportunities of football to help those who need support and attention. He was particularly concerned about children and young people in need."



Braun started a Mexico relief effort after visiting an orphanage during the 1986 World Cup. The DFB foundation named after him started in 2001 and among other activities organizes a fund-raising match every two years.



Braun said that "football is more than 1-0" and another ex-DFB boss, Wolfgang Niersbach, named him "the social conscience of German football."



Neuendorf said: "Egidius Braun has social commitment firmly anchored in his DNA and in the statutes of our federation. It is and remains his merit that the DFB has been involved in a variety of social programmes for decades."



Germany won Euro 1996 during Braun's tenure as DFB president.



He sent midfielder Stefan Effenberg home during the 1994 World Cup after an obscene gesture towards fans, and was very upset by the violence of German fans at the 1998 World Cup during which a French policeman, Daniel Nivel, was severely injured.





