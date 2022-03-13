Paralympic Games closes in Beijing with call for peace

The Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing closed on Sunday with a call for peace in the world in difficult times.



"In the Paralympic Villages there were different nations, different views, different abilities," International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons said at the closing ceremony in the Bird's Nest Stadium.



"Differences here did not divide us. They united us. Together for a shared future.



"Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony, and importantly hopes for peace.



"Humankind hopes to live in a world where dialogue prevails."



The Russian team were eventually excluded by the IPC following the invasion of Ukraine after initially being told they could permit as neutrals.



Ukraine's delegation attended the Games as planned.

