BAYERNS DAVIES RESUMES LIGHT TRAINING AFTER HEART ISSUE

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies resumed training on Sunday, two months after being diagnosed with a light heart muscle inflammation.



The Bundesliga leaders said the 21-year-old Canadian did some easy running at their training ground and that his workload would be carefully monitored.



Davies has not played since December as a coronavirus infection ruled him out of action before the heart issue was discovered.



Coach Julian Nagelsmann said after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim that Davies would be gradually reintroduced to the squad over three to four weeks.



Midfielder Leon Goretkza should make his comeback on the training pitch this week having also not played this year due to a knee injury.



