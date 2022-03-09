Dutch driver Magnussen returns to F1 team Haas for 2022 season

Dutch driver Kevin Magnussen returned to the Haas team for the 2022 season on a multi-year deal, Formula 1 announced Wednesday.

Magnussen, 29, will replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose contract was terminated because of his country's war against Ukraine.

"I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team," Magnussen said in a statement.

"I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly - both are great organizations."

Magnussen drove in Formula One for McLaren from 2014 to 2015; for Renault in 2016 and raced for Haas from 2017 until he retired at the end of the 2020 season.

Also, Hass, a US-based team, cut ties with the Russian chemical company Uralkali in response to the Russian invasion.



