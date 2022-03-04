Manuel Neuer return for Bayern against Leverkusen

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to Bayern Munich team training but coach Julian Nagelsmann swiftly ruled him out of Saturday's Bundesliga game with Bayer Leverkusen.



Neuer had his first full unit with the team Friday in the wake of knee surgery last months which fuelled speculation he could return between the posts for the leaders against third-placed Leverkusen.



But Nagelsmann said he would be naive if he fielded the captain after just one training session and insisted that "he won't be an option for the squad tomorrow.



"Manu was able to do a bit more today for the first time, and was in team training. Things are looking good. He still feels a little twinge when he has to stand up from a deep knee bend."



Nagelsmann said Neuer is to return "as soon as possible" which could be in mid-week in the Champions League last 16 game against Salzburg.



Thomas Müller is back from a second coronavirus infection and centre back Niklas Süle can also play after back problems. But fellow central defender Lucas Hernández is suspended.



Bayern won the teams' first meeting 5-1, scoring all the their goals in the first 37 minutes and four of them within seven minutes.



But Nagelsmann warned that Leverkusen are unlikely to collapse again and have players who can hurt Bayern.



"We will need to cover well in defence, because Leverkusen are extremely dangerous on the counter. We will need to be alert. No matter who plays, they have a lot of pace in their squad. We need to be prepared," Nagelsmann said.



The coach said his side has overcome a small recent slide and that "the spirit is better again in the team and the club" after last weekend's 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

