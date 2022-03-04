Blinken says United States will make Putin pay for Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United States will continue to increase the costs on Russia for invading Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his NATO and EU counterparts in Brussels on Friday.

"We will continue to raise the costs for (Russia's President) Vladimir Putin and all who carry out and enable his war of choice and the devastation that it's causing," he told reporters.

BLINKEN: RUSSIA HAS NEVER BEEN SO ISOLATED

" Russia has never been so isolated, we have never been more united," Blinken said after meeting with his EU counterparts over Moscow's war against Ukraine .

"Unless the Kremlin changes course it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain," he said.

"ENERGY SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA WOULD HURT AMERICANS"

Imposing energy sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would have the immediate effect of reducing the global supply of energy and raise prices at the pump for Americans and pad Russian profits with rising prices, Blinken said in a statement.









