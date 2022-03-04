Erdoğan, Johnson put efforts to achieve cease-fire in Ukraine

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continue to put efforts into achieving a cease-fire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Erdoğan and Johnson held a phone call on Friday and discussed developments in Ukraine, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

They also discussed regional developments along with bilateral relations, it added.

Erdogan said they will continue to put effort to achieve an immediate cease-fire of Russia's attack on Ukraine. He also reiterated Turkey's expectation of sincere support from its NATO allies in the fight against terrorism.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

In the second round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday, the two sides agreed on creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

Turkey has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution.







