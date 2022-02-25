Hamilton fastest on final day of F1 testing in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets on Friday's final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona as he lead a Mercedes one-two from team-mate George Russell.



The record seven-time world champion Hamilton posted a best 1 minute 19.138 seconds around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the afternoon session, around 1 tenth of a second better than Russell managed when he was fastest in a morning disrupted by five red flags.



Red Bull also delivered a strong finale in Spain as Sergio Perez and world champion Max Verstappen went third and fourth.



The times set in testing are not considered wholly reliable and the new regulations means teams have even more to try out than usual.



Alpine, Aston Martin and Haas all had various problems which curtailed their running but everyone now has two weeks to analyse their data before the Sakhir test from March 10, held just before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.



