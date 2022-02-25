Austrian women win home ski jumping team event in Hinzenbach

Austria's quartet of Chiara Kreuzer, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Lisa Eder and superstar Marita Kramer combined for a home victory at the women's team ski jumping event in Hinzenbach on Friday.



Kramer had missed the recent Olympic Winter Games in Beijing with a coronavirus infection but bounced back with 87.5 metres and 87m on the normal hill to secure victory on 819.0 points with Russia second on 783.9.



Slovenia were third on 783.4 despite only having seven jumps count as Spela Roelj's first effort was disqualified. That left the team of double Olympic champion Ursa Bogataj too much to do for victory.



There are individual competitions for the women in Hinzenbach on Saturday and Sunday while the men's weekend in Lahti, Finland, begins with large hill jumps later Friday.



