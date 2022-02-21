Djokovic triumphs in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic stormed to victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Monday in his first match after being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated.

World number one Djokovic, who arrived on court to wild cheers from the crowd, triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in his first competitive outing since the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid almost three months ago.

The 34-year-old's hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open, and 21st Grand Slam title, in Melbourne last month were shattered when he had his visa cancelled, was detained and then deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.