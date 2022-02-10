FIFA Club World Cup final: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras

Chelsea beat their Saudi opponents Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday in a semifinal match of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and will take on Palmeiras from Brazil in the final.

The Blues' Belgian star Romelu Lukaku scored the winning goal in the 32nd minute at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. He was in the six-yard-box and made a close range finish.

Chelsea and Palmeiras are poised to fight for the title on Saturday.

The English club were the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners and Palmeiras won South America's top-tier Copa Libertadores that same year.

Chelsea previously appeared in the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup final that the Blues lost to Brazil's Corinthians 1-0 in Yokohama, Japan.



