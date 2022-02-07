 Contact Us
Russian Olympic Committee take team figure skating gold



DPA SPORT
Published February 07,2022


The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has won gold in the women's team figure skating competition, followed by the United States and Japan.

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva, nicknamed Miss Perfect, had lit up the ice on her Olympic debut on Sunday with her short program. A fall in her long program, the final event of the competition, did not hurt the Russian team, which had secured the gold before her 178.92-point performance.

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto helped her team to a first ever medal in the team competition with a 148.66 while Karen Chen did enough to secure the US team its best result in the team event, which was first contested in Sochi in 2014.