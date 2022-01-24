Golden State Warriors survive tense final minutes to defeat Utah Jazz

Kevon Looney 's three-point play with 1:48 remaining gave Golden State a five-point lead and the Warriors survived a late flurry by the Utah Jazz to hold on for a 94-92 victory Sunday night in San Francisco.

After getting Utah within two on a 3-pointer with 32.8 seconds remaining, Bojan Bogdanovic couldn't duplicate the success on a 27-footer with 1.8 seconds left.

Royce O'Neal got his hand on the rebound solidly enough for a tip-in attempt, but it rolled off the rim, allowing the Warriors to beat the Jazz for the second straight time this season.

After leading by 13 with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors not only had their entire lead disappear in the next seven minutes, but saw the Jazz go up 86-83 at the end of a 20-4 run.

Jordan Poole gave Golden State the lead for good at 91-89 on a jumper with 3:55 to go, which was the game's last scoring before Looney turned an offensive rebound into a follow shot and a key three-point play more than two minutes later.

There were only six points scored -- three by each team -- in the final 3:55, with Utah playing without Donovan Mitchell, who missed a third straight game due to a concussion, and the Warriors without Klay Thompson, who was a late scratch with soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

Poole paced the Warriors with 20 points on a night when Stephen Curry shot just 1-for-13 on 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Andrew Wiggins (14 points), Otto Porter Jr. (13), Damion Lee (12) and Looney (10) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who won their second straight.

Porter found time for a team-high eight rebounds and Curry for a game-high six assists. The Warriors won despite shooting just 13-for-42 on 3-pointers.

Bogdanovic had a team-high 21 points for the Jazz, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Rudy Gobert had a 12 points and 18 rebounds for Utah, while Rudy Gay added 16 points and Joe Ingles 10.

The Warriors outshot the Jazz 43.4 percent to 38.3 percent.





