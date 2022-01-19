Turkish midfielder Yazici joins CSKA Moscow on loan

CSKA Moscow on Wednesday borrowed Turkish football player Yusuf Yazici from France's Lille.

"CSKA and Lille agreed loan deal on Yusuf Yazici until the end of the season-2021/22 with an option of permanent transfer. Welcome, Yusuf Yazici," the Russian Premier Liga club said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lille also confirmed Yazici's temporary transfer to CSKA Moscow and wished him best.

Yazici, 24, who is a pure Trabzonspor product, moved to Lille in 2019 for his first overseas experience.

The Turkish attacking midfielder helped Lille win the French Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup in 2021.

In his two-and-half-year stint at Lille, Yazici scored 16 goals and produced 10 assists in 89 club appearances.

He also plays for the Turkish national team.