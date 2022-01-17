Brentford offer Christian Eriksen contract

Premier League club Brentford have offered Danish star Christian Eriksen a contract to play again after his cardiac arrest last year, online magazine The Athletic said on Monday.



The report said the magazine "understands that Brentford have offered the 29-year-old a six-month deal with the option to extend for a further year."



Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro game with Finland on June 12. He was resuscitated and later had a heart starter implanted.



The defillabrator made it impossible for him to continue playing in Italy, which does not allow such implanted devices. As a result, his contract at Serie A champions Inter Milan was terminated.



That makes Eriksen a free agent and he has played in England before, at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020.



Eriksen said last month he was training again, wanted to return to playing and to represent Denmark at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.



