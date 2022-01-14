Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby at Spurs

Arsenal have asked the Premier League to postpone Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur because they have a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and some players participating at the Africa Cup of Nations, the club said.

The Premier League said it will make a decision on the matter on Saturday.

"The Premier League Board will meet tomorrow to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision," the league statement read.

Arsenal are fifth on 35 points after 20 matches, two points above sixth-placed rivals Spurs who have two games in hand.







