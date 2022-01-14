News World Erdoğan: Exports in defense industry lead Turkey to have a say in its region

Erdoğan: Exports in defense industry lead Turkey to have a say in its region

"Thanks to exports made in the defense industry, Turkey has become a country that acts as a decision-maker actor in its region by cutting the ground out from under the [anti-Turkey] plotters. With the breakthroughs that have been made, we have turned into a country that has a say in its region," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks in Istanbul on Friday.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 14,2022 Subscribe