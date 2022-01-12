Fenerbahçe appoints Ismail Kartal as new head coach

Fenerbahçe announced on Wednesday the appointment of veteran manager Ismail Kartal as their new head coach.

In an online statement, the club said Kartal, 60, would manage the team until the end of the season.

The Yellow Canaries also thanked Kartal for his devotion and for being ready to serve Fenerbahçe "at all times and under all conditions."

Kartal had previously managed Fenerbahçe in the 2014/15 season, bagging a Turkish Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

The former Fenerbahçe player also coached several other teams, including Eskişehirspor, Gaziantepspor, Ankaragücü, Çaykur Rizespor, Konyaspor, and Erzurumspor.