Denmark eases some restrictions despite high Covid numbers

A number of coronavirus-related restrictions are being relaxed in Denmark, despite infection rates remaining high, the government announced in a press conference late Wednesday.



Zoos, amusement parks, museums, art venues and other facilities will be allowed to reopen from Sunday. Cinemas and theatres will be allowed to open with a limit of up to 500 visitors.



In many of these places, people are required to show that they have been vaccinated or have recovered, or have tested negative for the virus, before being admitted entry.



The number of coronavirus cases registered in Denmark since the start of the pandemic has topped the 1-million mark, after the national health institute SSI reported on Wednesday 24,343 new infections within 24 hours.



That figure included 22,729 first-time cases and 1,614 re-infections.



A total of 3,433 people have died in the country of almost 6 million after catching the virus.



Despite the extremely high numbers of new infections in the country, the Danes are less worried about the Covid-19 situation than they were a few weeks ago.



This was the conclusion from the latest results of the so-called Hope Project, which monitors the behaviour of the Danish population during the pandemic.



The main reason for that is that the health system is not as heavily burned as first feared. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has been relatively constant - between 700 and 800 - for some time.



On Wednesday, 751 people were being treated in hospitals due to the coronavirus.

