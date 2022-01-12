Libyan prime minister denies meeting Israelis in Jordan

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh denied reports Wednesday of meeting Israeli officials in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

"That didn't happen and won't happen in the future, our stance is firm and clear on the Palestinian cause," according to a Libyan government statement.

The statement follows Saudi-run Alarabiya Alhadath TV claims earlier Wednesday that Dbeibeh met the Israeli intelligence (Mossad) chief in Amman to discuss normalizing relations. The report did not specify a date for the meeting.

Six of 22 Arab countries -- Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan -- maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.