News Sport Turkish footballer Ahmet Çalık dies in car accident in Ankara

Turkish footballer Ahmet Çalık dies in car accident in Ankara

Turkish Super League player Ahmet Yılmaz Çalık passed away after his car rolled over in the capital of Ankara while driving eastbound towards the city of Niğde. "We are in deep sorrow to have lost our player Ahmet Çalık who earned our fans' and city's love since the first day he arrived," Konyaspor said in a statement on Tuesday.

DPA SPORT Published January 11,2022 Subscribe