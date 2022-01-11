US tech giant IBM buys software provider Envizi for undisclosed sum

US multinational technology giant IBM has acquired Australian software provider Envizi.



Financial details were not disclosed. Envizi, a data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management, serves leading brands such as Microsoft, Qantas, CBRE, Uber, abrdn and Celestica.



The acquisition closed on January 11, 2022.



IBM noted that the company is already using Envizi to help streamline tracking and reporting of its progress against the company's own goals in renewable electricity procurement and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.



IBM said Envizi will also help expand IBM Consulting's sustainability practice.