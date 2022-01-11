Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea off southwest Cyprus

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea off the southwest coast of Cyprus island early Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency reported.

The quake took place at 04.07 a.m. local time (0107GMT) about 215 kilometers (134 miles) off Turkey's Mersin province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

It occurred at a depth of 5.06 kilometers (3.14 miles) below the surface, it added.

The quake was particularly felt on the island of Cyprus and in Turkey's Antalya, Mersin, Hatay, Adana, Isparta, Burdur, and Konya provinces.

President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar and leader of Greek Cypriot administration Nicos Anastasiades discussed the natural disaster in a phone call and wished each other well.

Also, Tatar said on his social media account that the earthquake was felt around the whole region and it did not cause any loss of property and life.