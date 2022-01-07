Liverpool re-open training ground after COVID shutdown

Liverpool say they have re-opened their training ground after it was closed this week following a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff.

The club's League Cup semi-final, first leg away to Arsenal was postponed on Thursday, but Sunday's FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury is expected to go ahead.

"After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground," a statement said.

With manager Juergen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders having tested positive for COVID-19, another assistant manager Peter Krawietz will prepare the team for the tie against Shrewsbury.