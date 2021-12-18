Lillard scores 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.

Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Hornets cut a 29-point deficit to to single-digits in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s layup pulled Charlotte to 118-112 with 1:12 left, but McLemore hit a 3-pointer to put Portland ahead 121-112.

Lillard scored 17 first-quarter points to help the Blazers race to 41-24 lead. Lillard came into the game with the worst shooting numbers of his career, shooting under 40% from the field and barely over 30% from the 3-point line.

The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.