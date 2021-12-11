TRABZONSPORS 27-MATCH UNBEATEN RUN ENDS IN TURKISH LEAGUE

Trabzonspor's 27-match unbeaten winning streak came to an end on Saturday after losing to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in the top-tier Turkish football league.

Trabzonspor broke the deadlock with Danish forward Andreas Cornelius at the 24th minute at Antalya Stadium.

Antalyaspor leveled the match with a penalty goal from Alfredo Kulembe Ribeiro, known as Fredy, at the 34th minute.

At the 73rd minute, midfielder Dorukhan Toköz scored an own-goal to help Antalyaspor to taste a home victory.

The latest Turkish Super Lig defeat for Trabzonspor was on March 8 against Alanyaspor with a 3-1 score.

Despite the loss to Antalyaspor, Trabzonspor, who are nine points ahead of second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor remained at top of the Super Lig standings with 39 points.

Antalyaspor jumped to the 10th spot with 21 points.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-4

Caykur Rizespor - Goztepe: 3-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Kasimpasa: 2-1