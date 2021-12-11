TPAO announces discovery of oil reserves near Turkey-Syria border

Published December 11,2021
Turkey
has started to reap the fruits of its large investments in the energy market. Turkish Petroleum Corporation
[TPAO] announced that they have found oil reserves in the Nusaybin
district of Turkey's southeastern province Mardin
.
"New oil reserves have been discovered near the Turkey-Syria border
. As a result of our exploration in Günyurdu-1 well
, located 32 kilometres east of Nusaybin
district of Mardin, we discovered heavy oil
with an 11.8 API value," TPAO said via a written statement published on the official Twitter page.
The TPAO
also shared some images related to the discovery of oil reserves
in Nusaybin.
The TPAO has been maintaining its petroleum exploration works
in Turkey's multiple regions to make a contribution to the country's growing economy by reducing the dependence on foreign sources
in the energy area.