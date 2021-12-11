 Contact Us
"New oil reserves have been discovered near the Turkey-Syria border. As a result of our exploration in Günyurdu-1 well, located 32 kilometres east of Nusaybin district of Mardin, we discovered heavy oil with an 11.8 API value," TPAO said via a written statement published on the official Twitter page.

Published December 11,2021
TPAO ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY OF OIL RESERVES NEAR TURKEY-SYRIA BORDER
Turkey has started to reap the fruits of its large investments in the energy market. Turkish Petroleum Corporation [TPAO] announced that they have found oil reserves in the Nusaybin district of Turkey's southeastern province Mardin.

The TPAO also shared some images related to the discovery of oil reserves in Nusaybin.




The TPAO has been maintaining its petroleum exploration works in Turkey's multiple regions to make a contribution to the country's growing economy by reducing the dependence on foreign sources in the energy area.