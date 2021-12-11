Over 1,000 join coronavirus protests in Germany

A protest against coronavirus restrictions in the northern German city of Schwerin on Saturday attracted several hundred people, according to local police, making it the largest demonstration of dozens to take place in Germany over the weekend.



Police said that the Schwerin protest began with about 370 people, but during the course of the demonstration the number of protesters rose to 760.



The legal gathering passed off peacefully, a spokesperson said, confirming that several streets had been closed and a large number of extra police had been deployed.



The protest followed dozens of similar demonstrations that took place across Germany on Friday evening, which were all largely peaceful, according to the Interior Ministry.



The largest protest on Friday, in which an estimated 500 people took part, was in the town of Stendal in Saxony-Anhalt, where participants marched through the city before gathering for a final rally on the town's main square.



The Stendal rally and two other protests were registered with the authorities in advance. Two other marches in Saxony-Anhalt had not been officially registered, police said.



At one protest in Rathenow in Brandenburg, a police officer was injured in an altercation with protesters.



Germany's infection rates have recently hit highs not seen since the start of the pandemic, bringing with them renewed restrictions on public life, particularly for the unvaccinated.



The value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week is at 402.9, a slight decrease on the previous day's figure.



Health authorities on Saturday reported 53,697 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, about 10,000 fewer than a week ago. The death toll over the same period was 510.

