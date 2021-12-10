Wizards' Kuzma fined $15,000 for flashing middle finger at fan

The NBA fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 on Friday for "directing an obscene gesture toward a fan" in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 119-116 overtime victory over the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

Kuzma had drained a three-pointer from the corner with 9:34 left in the fourth period when he turned and raised his middle finger at a fan.

His ultimate gesture, however, came in overtime, when he made the game-winning three-pointer with six-tenths of a second remaining -- after which he departed with a five-fingered wave to the disappointed crowd.

Kuzma, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory, is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his first season in Washington.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers but was acquired by the Wizards in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.





