EU to impose sanctions on Russian mercenary group Wagner
The EU official said the sanctions are a result of the Wagner Group's activities in Syria, Libya and Ukraine, as well as allegations of severe human rights violations. The measures enter into legal force on Monday once they are formally agreed by the EU foreign ministers.
The European Union is to impose sanctions on the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary firm, at an EU foreign ministers' meeting next Monday in Brussels, a senior EU official has confirmed.
The sanctions are to apply to eight individuals, the Wagner group and three other associated entities. The measures include a travel ban to the EU and a freeze on any assets held in the bloc.
The restrictions also mean EU entities and individuals can not do business with those implicated.
There was recent concern in the EU over a possibility the Wagner Group was to be deployed to Mali. The EU members threatened to end their support for the crisis-hit state if the Russian mercenary group was awarded a contract.
The EU has active military training missions in Mali to help armed forces in the region combat terrorist groups. The unstable West African state has been plagued by extremist groups for years.