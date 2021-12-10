Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian during anti-settlement protest in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian and injured others on Friday during a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank , the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.

The Israeli military said that hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the area, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus .

The troops "responded with riot dispersal means to restore order. We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed," the military said in a statement.

The Palestinian killed was shot in the head, and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. Four other Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire, and over 50 others suffered from tear gas inhalation, medics said.

The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.

Palestinians have staged weekly protests in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, to voice anger at a nearby Israeli settler outpost, often leading to violent clashes with Israeli troops.

The settlers agreed to leave the outpost in July under an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett , following weeks of demonstrations by Palestinians lighting fires that often engulfed the outpost in smoke.

But many of the outpost's buildings have remained, locked and under military guard. Palestinians, who claim the land the outpost is on, have vowed to continue their demonstrations.

Most countries deem the settlements illegal. Israel disputes this, citing biblical and political connections to the land, as well as its security needs.





