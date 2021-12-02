TURKISH PARA-ATHLETES COLLECT 166 MEDALS AT INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN 2021

Turkish para-athletes collected a total of 166 medals at international events this year, marking a historic success.

Participating in its seventh Paralympic Games , the Turkish team completed the Tokyo 2020 with a record 15 medals.

A total of 87 Turkish athletes took part in 13 branches during the Games, claiming two gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals -- the highest ever for their country in the Paralympics.

Those athletes competing with visual and physical impairments won 23 medals, while athletes with hearing impairments achieved great success to clinch 35 medals, including 11 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

In September, Turkey won the European Amputee Football Championship title. The Turkish team sealed their second back-to-back European championship title after defeating Spain with a score of 6-0.

Turkey became the winner of the first edition in 2017 after beating England 2-1 in the Istanbul final.

2021 MEDAL TALLY:

