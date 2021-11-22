DORTMUNDS HAZARD TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Borussia Dortmund's forward Thorgan Hazard has tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and is in isloation, the Bundesliga club said.



Dortmund said that Hazard was not in contact with the team Sunday and earlier Monday and that no one else would have to isolate because "all members of the first team squad, the under 23 side and their coaching respective staff are 100 per cent vaccinated or recovered."



Hazard is the third Dortmund attacking player to miss Wednesday's crucial Champions League match in Portugal at Sporting, along with injured Erling Haaland and Giovanni Reyna. In addition, defender Mats Hummels is suspended.



Hazard will also miss the weekend Bundesliga game at Wolfsburg but hope to return for the December 4 league topper against Bayern Munich.



