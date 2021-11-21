Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton completed the 57-lap race at Losail International Circuit in Doha in one hour, 24 minutes and 28 seconds, claiming his seventh win this season.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second, ending the race 25.7 seconds behind the leader, while Alpine's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso came in third.

Alonso was 59.45 seconds behind Hamilton. The Spanish driver returned to the F1 podium for the first time since 2014.

Round 21 in Formula One will be held in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5.

DRIVER STANDINGS

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 351.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 343.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 203

4. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 190

5. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 153

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Mercedes 546.5

2. Red Bull: 541.5

3. Ferrari: 297.5

4. McLaren: 258

5. Alpine: 137