Dani Alves to wear number 8 at Barcelona

Dani Alves will wear the number 8 jersey at Barcelona, the club announced Tuesday.

The veteran fullback will wear the number of former Barca legend Andres Iniesta -- the same number Alves wore at his former club, Sevilla.

The number 8 was previously worn by many important players in the history of the Catalan club, including names like Guillermo Amor, Hristo Stoichkov, Albert Celades, Phillip Cocu, Andres Iniesta, Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.

The Brazilian fullback, who will not be able to play until January, is regarded as "the greatest right back in Barcelona's history."

He joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2008 and played there until his departure to Juventus in 2016.

The 2021 Olympic gold medal winner also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.

Alves won three UEFA Champions League titles in 2009, 2011, 2015, three FIFA Club World Cup titles in 2009, 2011, 2015 and an amazing six La Liga titles in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 with the Catalan powerhouse.