Iranian national goalkeeper accused of being a man

Women national football teams of Iran and Jordan clashed in the last match of Group G of AFC Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers. The regulation time ended 0-0, as Iran won the match 4-2 in penalties.

But Jordan Football Association has sent a letter to AFC, requesting that an investigation should be conducted regarding the "eligibility" of the goalkeeper of Iran, who made two saves in penalties.

While AFC did not immediately respond to the request, Iran's head coach Maryam Irandoost responded to the claims quite harshly, saying that these claims are a result of Jordan "not accepting the defeat."