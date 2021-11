Turkish poet, writer, and thinker Sezai Karakoç, who has also been known as the "loud voice of the ummah", has passed away at the age of 88.

Karakoç dedicated his whole life to the ideologic struggle known as "Resurrection", striving to raise consciousness among people and help them to return to their self. The great author was a turning point for Turkish literature, and he instilled hope in new generations.