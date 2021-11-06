BAYERN END FREIBURGS UNBEATEN RUN 2-1 TO GO CLEAR IN BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich ended Freiburg's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with a 2-1 victory on Saturday and with it went four points clear at the top for at least a few hours.



Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski were on target for the nine-time reigning champions who have now scored 100 goals overall in 2021. Brave Freiburg got a stoppage-time consolation goal from Janik Haberer.



Bayern are four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund who play the late game at last season's runners-up RB leipzig.



Freiburg remain third, another two points behind, despite their first league defeat on matchday 11, still waiting for a first-ever victory at Bayern in now 22 games there.



Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 1-0 from striker Lukas Nmecha, who has been nominated into the German national team for the first time; and Arminia Bielefeld claimed a first season win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart thanks to Masaya Okugawa.



Bochum beat Hoffenheim 2-0 from Soma Novothny and Milos Pantovic's stoppage-time shot into the empty net from his own half. Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann earlier hit a penalty over the bar, the spot-kick awarded after Florian Grillitsch pushed down Pantovic off the ball while it was still in play.



