Fenerbahçe Beko lose to Olympiacos 67-65 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a third consecutive defeat Thursday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, losing 67-65 to Olympiacos.

Kostas Sloukas had 14 points for Olympiacos at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

Giannoulis Larentzakis, Moustapha Fall and Tyler Dorsey each added points.

Jan Vesely was the high scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 14. Marko Guduric and Nando de Colo had 10 points apiece.

Fenerbahçe Beko suffered their fifth defeat in seven games.

Olympiacos sealed their fifth victory of the season.