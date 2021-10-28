Turkish president marks Oct. 29, Republic Day

On the eve of Friday, Oct. 29, Republic Day, Turkey's president sent a congratulatory message to the nation marking the 98th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"I congratulate our citizens, living at home and abroad, and all our friends, who share our pride on this day, which is one of the golden links of our glorious history, on the occasion of 29 October Republic Day," Erdoğan said in a video message.

Erdoğan also commemorated with gratitude Ghazi (honored veteran) Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic, and his gallant brothers in arms, who ensured victory in the Turkish War of Independence, "wishing Allah's mercy upon our august martyrs who entrusted these lands to us at the cost of their lives."

Republic Day is a Turkish public holiday commemorating Atatürk's proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on Oct. 29, 1923.

Saying that Turkey left behind the most serious phase of the coronavirus pandemic by successfully managing it thanks to the strength and capacity of its healthcare infrastructure, Erdoğan added:

"Likewise in the economy, we closed out 2020, when the global economy shrank by more than 3%, with a growth rate of 1.8 %. We have not allowed any deficiencies in any matter, from the fight against terror to public security and from investments to our cross-border operations."

During this period, the support Turkey provided to Libya, which faced attacks by putschists, and Azerbaijan, which fought against the occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh, has changed the destiny of all three countries, Erdoğan added.

"Also, we have thwarted attempts aimed at excluding our country and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean," he added, referring to Turkey and the TRNC's maritime rights in the region.

EFFECTIVE GOVERNMENT, STRONG INFRASTRUCTURE

The president stressed that these achievements, which Turkey made in the economy, domestic politics, and foreign policy despite the difficulties of the pandemic, are an important sign of the effectiveness of the presidential system of government, which Turkey shifted to in 2018, as well as of its strong infrastructure.

"Thanks be to Allah, we increasingly maintain this momentum, which we gained last year, in 2021 as well in every field, and the economy, production, and exports in particular," he added.

"While the centennial of our Republic (in 2023) has now been clearly sighted on the horizon, we will not allow any power, any dirty scenario or any insidious attack, which seeks Turkey stumbling, to deter us from our path.

"We as the nation will firmly hold onto our unity, solidarity and brotherhood, which are our biggest assurances, and endeavor to achieve our cause of a great and strong Turkey. The steely will, which carried the national struggle to victory and brought our Republic into existence, will continue to be our guide in this sacred struggle we have been putting up, as has been the case for the last 98 years."



