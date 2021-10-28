1 killed in protests against military takeover in Sudan

One protestor was killed and two others injured in Sudan on Thursday amid clashes with the country's army in the capital Khartoum, a local health committee reported.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Twitter that the man killed in the Bahri area of the city was identified as Yasin Omar, while one of the injured had been struck on the head and was in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Sudan said that since the military took over the country on Monday, 12 people had been killed and over 100 injured in the protests that broke out against the armed forces.

The head of Sudan's ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on Monday and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government.

The move received worldwide condemnation, with the African Union suspending Sudan from all its activities until civilian rule is restored, the World Bank suspending aid, and the US following suit.