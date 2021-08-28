News
Bayern Munich humble Hertha Berlin but Leverkusen top Bundesliga
Published August 28,2021
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick as champions Bayern Munich cruised past bottom club Hertha Berlin 5-0 to move second in the Bundesliga behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Lewandowski's superb dummy set up Thomas Mueller's sixth minute opener and the Polish forward doubled the lead before the break by heading in his own rebound off the bar.
Lewandowski tapped in from Leroy Sane and completed the rout with a close-range header for his fifth goal in three league games this term. He has now scored in his last 13 Bundesliga matches, a streak bettered only by Gerd Mueller's run of 16 in 1969/70.
Teenager Jamal Musiala's fine solo effort after the break provided the third as Bayern reached seven points, behind Leverkusen but ahead of Freiburg on goal difference.