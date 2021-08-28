Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a phone call, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Çavuşoğlu also had a separate phone call with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban-which took over the Afghan capital Kabul on Aug. 15, along with almost the entire country-have set a deadline of next Tuesday, Aug. 31, for foreign forces to leave the country.

While Turkey has completed the evacuation of its forces, along with Turkish nationals and associated Afghans, the US is busy working to finish its evacuations before the deadline.



