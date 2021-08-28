12-year old Palestinian child dies of injuries after shot by Israeli troops

A Palestinian child on Saturday succumbed to his injuries sustained from Israeli fire during protests along Gaza border last week, according to the health ministry.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nil , 12, was injured by Israeli army fire during a protest near the Gaza border on Aug. 21 and died from his wounds, a ministry statement said.

The new fatality brings to two the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since Saturday and 40 others injured, including 21 children.

Last week, Palestinian factions organized a demonstration near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip to mark the 52nd anniversary of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque . Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the rally.

More than two million Palestinians are living in the Gaza Strip under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, which have badly affected livelihood in the seaside territory.





