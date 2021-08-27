News
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti calm over Mbappe speculation
Published August 27,2021
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the potential signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is "a matter for the club".
According to widespread reports, Madrid have offered 170 million euros (200 million dollars) plus 10 million euros in add-ons to bring the 22-year-old to the Bernabeu.
Mbappe has one year remaining on his contract with PSG, for whom he has scored 133 times in 174 games.
But Ancelotti insisted on FRiday he was not the right person to speak about a potential deal when asked about it ahead of Madrid's LaLiga clash with Real Betis.
"It's a matter for the club, I understand that it is of interest, but I can't say more," he said. "If I say that Mbappe is a great player, I tell the truth. I try to get the best quality in my squad.
"My squad is fantastic, I'm focused on that. It can compete against everyone in the world.
"I'm happy with the squad but if it improves, then better for everyone."
While Mbappe could arrive, Madrid's last big-money signing – Eden Hazard – has been linked with a move away.
A seemingly constant battle with injuries has prevented the Belgium forward from truly kicking on at Madrid since his move from Chelsea in 2019.
In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus, with a return to Manchester United having been agreed, Hazard has been linked with a switch to the Bianconeri.
However, Hazard has started each of Los Blancos' opening two matches of the new La Liga season and Ancelotti emphasised the 30-year-old's importance.
"Hazard is a very important player, everyone knows that," Ancelotti added. "He's played the first two games coming back from injury, he's doing well.
"He's got good motivation and he's a very, very important player for us."