Cristiano Ronaldo absent from training with Juventus

Juventus reported that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend the morning training session on Friday.

According to the Italian press, the 36-year-old arrived at Juventus' Continassa Facilities in the morning and left without attending training after staying there for about 40 minutes.

The Italian press announced this development to its readers with the titles "Farewell Day" and "Separation Day," and Ronaldo's next address would be with the Premier League club Manchester City.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes managed the process and the only obstacle to the transfer of the star player to The Cityzens was the termination of the contract with Juventus.

According to the news of Corriere dello Sport, it was claimed that Ronaldo and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a phone call and the experienced coach was eager to see the star player in his team.

It was claimed that Juventus is not willing to let Ronaldo, who has a one-year contract with the club, go without any fee, so Mendes is working for the English team to make an offer of at least €25 million (nearly $29.4 million).