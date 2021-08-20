Still no Messi or Neymar for PSG against Brest, Donnarumma involved

Lionel Messi will not make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Brest on Friday after being left out of the travelling squad.



Messi has been training this week alongside former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, but neither have made the group for PSG's third Ligue 1 match of the season.



The wait for free signing Messi's PSG bow will now extend at least until next week's trip to Reims, the club's final match before the first international break of the 2021-22 campaign.



Mauricio Pochettino has still been able to call upon a stronger, more experienced squad than in previous weeks, though.



Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma is included for the first time since his own free transfer from Milan, although he has competition from regular goalkeeper Keylor Navas.



Club captain Marquinhos, midfielder Marco Verratti and creator Angel Di Maria are also all back involved again.

