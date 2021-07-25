France defeat Team USA 83-76 in their Olympic basketball opener

Team USA, the US men's basketball team, kicked off their 2020 Olympics journey with a shocking 83-76 loss to France on Sunday.

Evan Fournier led France with 28 points, while Rudy Gobert added 14 and Nando de Colo 13 in their Group A clash.

Jrue Holiday played with 18 points for the US as Bam Adebayo scored 12, Damian Lillard 11, and Kevin Durant with 10.

The US suffered their first Olympic loss in this match since Athens 2004.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Group A :

Iran - Czech Republic: 78-84

France - US: 83-76

Group B :

Germany - Italy: 82-92

Australia - Nigeria: 84-67