Serbia beat France 63-54 to claim FIBA Women’s EuroBasket title

Serbia beat France 63-54 to claim the FIBA Women's EuroBasket title Sunday.

Serbian guard Yvonne Anderson was the highest scorer of the game in Valencia, Spain with 18 points.

Jelena Brooks produced 15 points and five rebounds while Sonja Vasic finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

For the French team, Valeriane Vukosavljevic scored 15 points and Marine Johannes played with 13 points.

Serbia lifted their second Women's EuroBasket trophy in history after winning their first title in 2015.

FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 took place from June 17-27 in Strasbourg, France and Valencia, Spain.