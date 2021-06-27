Iraq rejects request for 'special court' for Daesh trials

Iraq's highest judicial body on Sunday rejected a request by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to establish a special authorized court for trying Daesh suspects.

KRG Justice Minister Farsat Ahmad said in a statement that the Erbil administration had sought the creation of the court to deal with crimes committed by Daesh terrorists, including murder and torture.

While noting that the request had been rejected by the Federal Supreme Court, Ahmad did not provide the reason.

He further noted that the KRG has been trying to document the crimes committed by Daesh terrorists for the past two years.

Ahmad added that it is not possible to object to the high court's decision but vowed to seek other opportunities to express their views.

On April 28, the KRG parliament approved a draft law on the creation of the special criminal court and it was expected to be established.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Diyala, known as the Triangle of Death.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.